Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires New Shares in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 230,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Tallgrass Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Tallgrass Energy by 13.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,627 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Tallgrass Energy by 386.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 640,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,904,000 after purchasing an additional 509,108 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 33.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the third quarter worth $1,115,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 123.9% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 459,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,253,000 after acquiring an additional 254,230 shares during the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TGE opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. Tallgrass Energy LP has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.61.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Tallgrass Energy had a net margin of 29.74% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $226.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tallgrass Energy LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Tallgrass Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup downgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $20.00 target price on Tallgrass Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Tallgrass Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Tallgrass Energy Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

