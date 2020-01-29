Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,769 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Man Group plc boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 30,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,114,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth $620,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 81,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $15,004,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,931,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,856,756.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 142 shares of company stock valued at $8,373 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $63.98 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $67.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.31.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSNC. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $69.00 price target on SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.64.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

