Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 893.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 4.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 3.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 1.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get WellCare Health Plans alerts:

Several analysts have commented on WCG shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. WellCare Health Plans has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

Shares of WCG opened at $349.92 on Wednesday. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a one year low of $228.56 and a one year high of $350.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.57. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for WellCare Health Plans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WellCare Health Plans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.