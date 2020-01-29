Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 21,724 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,550 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,724 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,657 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 6.3% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 230,026 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after acquiring an additional 13,688 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 10.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 100,352 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,093 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 266.5% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,721 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 16,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 50,530 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $60.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.33 and its 200-day moving average is $54.03. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.80 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. Applied Materials’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.62.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.