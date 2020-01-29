Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 65,057 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 189.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,057 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 189.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

NYSE MS opened at $54.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $88.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.37. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,205,729.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,510,788.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,012,800.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,105 shares of company stock worth $5,013,869 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.