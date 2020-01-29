Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 149,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 11,005 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Welltower by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 161,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Mizuho started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $86.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Welltower Inc has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $93.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.10. The stock has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.14.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

