Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,228 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Oshkosh worth $5,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 8.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,711,000 after buying an additional 549,796 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Oshkosh by 7.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,485,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,766,000 after buying an additional 109,185 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Oshkosh by 2.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 706,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,578,000 after buying an additional 18,293 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 61.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 574,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,928,000 after buying an additional 217,498 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Oshkosh by 2.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 472,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,474,000 after buying an additional 9,341 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OSK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.46.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $89.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.84. Oshkosh Corp has a fifty-two week low of $66.04 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.01.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.29. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 34,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.71, for a total transaction of $3,000,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,575 shares in the company, valued at $16,524,758.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 19,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $1,678,682.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,119,468.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,160 shares of company stock valued at $8,288,319. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

