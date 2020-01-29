Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Position in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,792 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,294 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.09% of Allison Transmission worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,139.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALSN. Vertical Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.63.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $45.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.26 and a fifty-two week high of $52.67.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.63 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 91.48% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

