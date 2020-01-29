Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,884 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 102.0% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 46,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 23,373 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 52.5% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 188,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after acquiring an additional 64,704 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 133.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 59,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 34,271 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.44 and its 200 day moving average is $47.06. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

