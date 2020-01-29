Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $4.92 Million Stake in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,293 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Heico were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Heico by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Heico during the 3rd quarter worth about $550,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Heico by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Heico during the 3rd quarter worth about $937,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Heico during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,463,000. 26.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Heico news, CFO Carlos L. Macau acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.21 per share, with a total value of $91,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,049.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

HEI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Heico from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Heico from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Heico in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Heico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heico currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.22.

HEI stock opened at $123.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.52. Heico Corp has a 1-year low of $79.92 and a 1-year high of $147.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.56.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Heico had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $541.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Heico Corp will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Heico’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Heico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.96%.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

