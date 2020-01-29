Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $5.31 Million Stock Holdings in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,247 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Ingredion worth $5,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after buying an additional 22,718 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ingredion by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $248,192.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INGR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens increased their target price on Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

INGR stock opened at $91.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Ingredion Inc has a 1 year low of $73.00 and a 1 year high of $99.91.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ingredion Inc will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 36.42%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.