Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $5.67 Million Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $5,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,550,339,000 after purchasing an additional 545,903 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,374,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $939,332,000 after purchasing an additional 397,624 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,239,451 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $695,543,000 after purchasing an additional 27,441 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,762,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $593,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,440,078 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $309,199,000 after purchasing an additional 35,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Longbow Research raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.12.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $210.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $159.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $173.41 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.42.

In other Mcdonald’s news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Mulligan bought 1,300 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $193.46 per share, with a total value of $251,498.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

