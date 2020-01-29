Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $6.01 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,109 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $6,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 402,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Equity Residential by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 108,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 2,363.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,533,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,091,000 after buying an additional 173,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Equity Residential by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 84,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $266,978.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Samuel Zell sold 81,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $6,873,102.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,146 shares of company stock worth $8,961,613. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR opened at $82.72 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $70.78 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 29.88%. The business had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 69.85%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQR. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.16.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

