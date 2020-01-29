Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT stock opened at $437.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $405.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.24. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $281.00 and a fifty-two week high of $438.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $122.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.39 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 53.78%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.45.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.