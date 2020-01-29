Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 1,706 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Green Street Investors LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $12,360,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,850,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 203,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In other news, insider Byambasaikhan Bayanjargal 5,000,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 440 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $46,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 63,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,678,007.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,357 shares of company stock worth $1,534,442. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR opened at $110.52 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.00 and a 52-week high of $124.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.70 and its 200-day moving average is $111.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.11.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.41). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $290.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 77.09%.

A number of research firms have commented on EXR. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.81.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.