Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 784 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Verisign were worth $5,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Verisign by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,669,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Verisign by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,489,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisign by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Verisign by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 208,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,138,000 after acquiring an additional 69,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisign by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisign alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verisign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

VRSN opened at $210.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.68. Verisign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.75 and a 1 year high of $221.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.