Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 44,603 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,466,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,734,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,164,000 after buying an additional 2,638,873 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,142,000 after buying an additional 1,752,551 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,627,320,000 after buying an additional 1,158,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,221,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,764,000 after buying an additional 1,111,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.72.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

