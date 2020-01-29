Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,103,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 230,586 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $22,856,000 after acquiring an additional 79,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 144,461 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,319,000 after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROST. MKM Partners raised their target price on Ross Stores from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.05.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $114.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.76. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.31 and a twelve month high of $122.62. The company has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

