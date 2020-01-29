Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 15,076 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,076 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 19,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 24,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 199,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $198.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.11.

In other Amgen news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN opened at $224.84 on Wednesday. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.98.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

