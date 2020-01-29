Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 18,975 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,975 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.7% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.7% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,767 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.1% in the third quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $925,571.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,275,417.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $3,280,015.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,465,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TEL stock opened at $98.10 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd has a one year low of $78.53 and a one year high of $101.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.85.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

