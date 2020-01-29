Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,821 Shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,936 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.10% of Emcor Group worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emcor Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,962,000 after purchasing an additional 41,110 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Emcor Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 168,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Emcor Group by 37.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,452,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Emcor Group by 2,477.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 143,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,354,000 after purchasing an additional 137,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Emcor Group by 22.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 102,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 18,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emcor Group stock opened at $85.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Emcor Group Inc has a 1-year low of $63.53 and a 1-year high of $93.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Emcor Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.52%.

EME has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Emcor Group to $107.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Emcor Group in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 5,000 shares of Emcor Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $445,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,533,159.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

