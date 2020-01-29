Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 9,462 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,462 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 1,372.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 730.2% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 49.1% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $1,545,568.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,841 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,354.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,988 shares of company stock worth $5,527,268. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock opened at $96.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.64. Eaton Co. PLC has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $99.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Argus reissued a “positive” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

