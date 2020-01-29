Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,444 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.07% of Steel Dynamics worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $10,394,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,357,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. ValuEngine lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Longbow Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

