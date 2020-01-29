Dynamic (DYN) Price Tops $0.0319 on Exchanges

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, Dynamic has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. Dynamic has a market cap of $475,191.00 and $7,840.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for $0.0319 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,360.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.82 or 0.01886436 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.25 or 0.04099309 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.29 or 0.00643207 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00132293 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.23 or 0.00749244 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009621 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00027587 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.11 or 0.00673288 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,880,536 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions.

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

