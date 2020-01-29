Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $542.2 million to $543.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $534.42 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.28-0.28 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DT. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Dynatrace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatrace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.82.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

NYSE DT traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.43. The company had a trading volume of 59,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,082. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.38.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.57 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 3,636,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $87,301,944.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.