Dynatrace Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,158 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,471% compared to the average volume of 201 put options.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 3,636,066 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $87,301,944.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at about $6,266,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $2,835,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 681.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 94,956 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $1,120,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $993,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.82.

Shares of NYSE:DT traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.02. The stock had a trading volume of 143,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,082. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $30.15.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.57 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

