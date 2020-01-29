DZ Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group set a $355.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $9.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $327.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,231,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,970,628. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $297.71 and a 200-day moving average of $245.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1,392.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a 12-month low of $154.11 and a 12-month high of $323.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

