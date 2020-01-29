e-Gulden (EFL) Price Down 10% Over Last Week

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 15.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 10% against the US dollar. e-Gulden has a market cap of $1.12 million and $156.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0654 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.53 or 0.00646467 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009695 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007427 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00034551 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,936,247 coins and its circulating supply is 17,113,856 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

