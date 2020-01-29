EagleX Trading Up 7.3% Over Last Week (EGX)

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last week, EagleX has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One EagleX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC and STEX. EagleX has a market capitalization of $12,437.00 and $133.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EagleX Coin Profile

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID. EagleX’s official website is eaglepay.io.

Buying and Selling EagleX

EagleX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EagleX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EagleX using one of the exchanges listed above.

