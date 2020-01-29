Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Stake Raised by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 120.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,997 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Easterly Government Properties worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 17,256 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 58,600 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 349,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,123,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $207,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,202.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $619,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 269.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.62. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $24.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.68.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

