Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the December 31st total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ EML traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $182.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.98. Eastern has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $31.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.90.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $60.69 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EML. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Eastern during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Eastern in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Eastern by 8.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Eastern by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Eastern by 5.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Eastern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells industrial hardware, security products, and metal products in the United States and internationally. The company's Industrial Hardware segment offers passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, hinges, mirrors, mirror-cameras, light-weight sleeper boxes, and truck bodies for tractor-trailer trucks, specialty commercial vehicles, recreational vehicles, fire and rescue vehicles, school buses, military vehicles, and other vehicles.

