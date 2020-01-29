eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stake Lifted by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,283 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 29,382 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $10,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. UBS Group dropped their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 target price on eBay and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.31.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EBAY stock opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.72. eBay Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.77 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.