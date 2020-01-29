eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Wedbush

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of eBay and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.72. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. eBay has a 12 month low of $32.77 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that eBay will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in eBay by 1.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 17,483 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,165 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 73,689 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in eBay by 2.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,889 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.