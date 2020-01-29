eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the e-commerce company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EBAY. Aegis cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. eBay has a one year low of $32.77 and a one year high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 254,535 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 117,747 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,603,000. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 13,403 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 282,283 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $10,193,000 after acquiring an additional 29,382 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 65,004 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

