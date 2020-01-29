ECC Hits Market Cap of $2.33 Million (ECC)

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last week, ECC has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One ECC coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, C-Patex and CoinExchange. ECC has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and $270.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00047158 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00069008 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,451.88 or 1.00809596 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000742 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00040455 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001409 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000252 BTC.

About ECC

ECC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here. ECC’s official website is ecc.network. The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ECC Coin Trading

ECC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and C-Patex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ECC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

