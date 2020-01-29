ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Raised to C$6.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target lifted by analysts at CIBC from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.25.

Shares of TSE:ECN traded up C$0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.39. 497,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.47, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of C$3.72 and a 12-month high of C$5.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.63.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$83.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$84.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ECN Capital will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

