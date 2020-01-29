ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Raised to C$6.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.25.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Shares of ECN stock traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$5.39. 497,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,936. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -11.14. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of C$3.72 and a 1 year high of C$5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.63.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$83.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$84.48 million. Analysts expect that ECN Capital will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.