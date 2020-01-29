ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) PT Raised to C$6.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.32% from the company’s previous close.

ECN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.25 target price on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.25.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

TSE:ECN traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.39. 497,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,936. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of C$3.72 and a 12-month high of C$5.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.47, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -11.14.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$83.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$84.48 million. Research analysts anticipate that ECN Capital will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.