ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) PT Raised to C$7.50 at Cormark

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Cormark from C$5.75 to C$7.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.15% from the stock’s previous close.

ECN has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$5.25 price target on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Friday, November 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.25.

Shares of ECN traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$5.39. 497,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,936. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.47. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of C$3.72 and a 52-week high of C$5.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.63. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.14.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$83.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$84.48 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ECN Capital will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

