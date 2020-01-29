EDC Blockchain (EDC) Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges including LocalTrade, DigiFinex, P2PB2B and DDEX. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $16.29 million and $563,873.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00046497 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00068877 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,375.99 or 1.01040178 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000748 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045413 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001419 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000257 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com.

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LocalTrade, P2PB2B, DigiFinex and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

