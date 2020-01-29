EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Upgraded to Conviction-Buy by Goldman Sachs Group

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,643. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A has a 12-month low of $35.05 and a 12-month high of $48.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.15.

About EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA generates, distributes, and supplies electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Generation and Supply in Iberia, Regulated Networks in Iberia, EDP Renováveis, and EDP Brasil segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, mini-hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

