EDP Renovaveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

EDP Renovaveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of EDP Renovaveis stock remained flat at $$12.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.75. EDP Renovaveis has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $12.58.

EDP Renovaveis Company Profile

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, and maintains electricity production facilities primarily in Spain. The company operates wind farms and solar plants to generate and deliver clean electricity. It also has operations in Portugal, Belgium, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, the United Kingdom, Greece, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

