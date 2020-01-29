EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Acquires 11,812 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,812 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 77.6% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $15,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,499. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander Cumbo sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $5,271,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,000 shares of company stock worth $23,583,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

SRPT opened at $119.38 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.14.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.49 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.44% and a negative net margin of 169.87%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -6.08 EPS for the current year.

SRPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.81.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

