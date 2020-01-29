EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Acquires 16,869 Shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,869 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 3,614.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after acquiring an additional 405,578 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 538,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,197,000 after purchasing an additional 271,287 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Match Group by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 387,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,717,000 after purchasing an additional 260,298 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 8,708.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 260,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,640,000 after purchasing an additional 257,958 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the third quarter worth $16,505,000. 24.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura decreased their target price on Match Group from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

MTCH opened at $82.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.67 and its 200 day moving average is $77.35. Match Group Inc has a 12-month low of $51.35 and a 12-month high of $95.32.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Match Group had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 293.15%. The business had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Match Group Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

