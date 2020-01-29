EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Acquires 3,427 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 35.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $236.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.78. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $160.42 and a one year high of $244.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.06.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

