EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Acquires 465 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,994 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.7% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,763 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,356,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $729,412,000 after buying an additional 437,189 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,550,998 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $622,942,000 after buying an additional 1,572,711 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,722,879 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $374,416,000 after buying an additional 21,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,573,607 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $341,976,000 after buying an additional 40,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $283.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $277.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $292.56 and a 200-day moving average of $258.31. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $302.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,577 shares of company stock worth $6,810,430 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 target price (up previously from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

