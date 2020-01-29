EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Acquires 884 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 1.3% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,772,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $689,332,000 after purchasing an additional 54,323 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,984,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $431,023,000 after purchasing an additional 73,456 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,947,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $425,660,000 after purchasing an additional 129,650 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 7.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,797,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $404,063,000 after buying an additional 194,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 16.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,575,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $372,020,000 after buying an additional 365,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR opened at $163.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.03 and its 200 day moving average is $144.51. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.69.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

