EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Acquires New Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,896 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,000. Norfolk Southern makes up about 1.4% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock opened at $218.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.73. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $165.77 and a fifty-two week high of $211.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.54%.

Several research firms recently commented on NSC. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Securities lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.59.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

