EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Boosts Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 1.9% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 33.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after buying an additional 16,967 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 368.9% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 311,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 65,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 10,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 250,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICE. ValuEngine cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays set a $104.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Compass Point set a $105.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.04.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 8,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $826,408.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 361,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,678,027.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 9,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $889,905.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 363,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,386,372.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,436 shares of company stock worth $14,439,091 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ICE opened at $99.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.19 and its 200-day moving average is $92.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $71.90 and a 12-month high of $99.10.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.