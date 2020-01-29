EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Buys 3,153 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,313 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 1.9% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 32,093.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,055 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,079,637 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,127,000,000 after buying an additional 972,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,938,712,000 after acquiring an additional 887,115 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 27.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,115,679 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $308,206,000 after acquiring an additional 243,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total value of $5,565,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total transaction of $901,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,682,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,793 shares of company stock worth $21,169,089. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nomura lifted their target price on Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.28.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $356.00 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $237.27 and a 12-month high of $355.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.03.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

